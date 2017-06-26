Man hits his friend with pillowcase full of canned goods, stabs him

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Chicago man was charged Thursday with hitting a man he knew with a pillowcase filled with canned goods and stabbing him last week in north suburban Evanston.

Around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived to a call of a person stabbed in a multi-unit apartment building in the 2300 block of Noyes Court, according to Evanston police.

The 53-year-old victim told police he was inside his apartment when he heard a knock at the door, police said. His friend, Virgil L. Burgs, was outside the door and began beating him with a pillowcase filled with canned goods, he told police.

When the man attempted to defend himself, Burgs took out a knife and stabbed him in the back, left shoulder and left hand, police said. Burgs said he was going to kill the man for saying negative things about him.

Burgs then left before being taken into custody inside another apartment in the building shortly after officers arrived, police said. The victim was taken to Evanston Hospital where he received treatment and was released.

Burgs, 61, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of home invasion, police said.