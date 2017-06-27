Police: Off-duty CPD officer among 2 killed in West Side crash

Chicago Police investigate after an off-duty CPD officer was killed in a crash at a gas station at Roosevelt and Kostner early Tuesday, June 27. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was one of two people killed in a crash early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The officer was driving his personal SUV about 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt when it collided with another vehicle, according to a statement from Chicago Police. The vehicles appeared to have collided at a high speed.

The wreckage of two vehicles could be seen at a gas station at Roosevelt and Kostner as police investigated.

The officer and the woman driving the other vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information about the fatalities.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating, and investigators were pulling footage from cameras in the area to determine what happened before the crash.