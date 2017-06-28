Man tied up, beaten and robbed during Logan Square home invasion

- A man was tied up and beaten during a robbery at his Logan Square neighborhood apartment early Wednesday on the Northwest Side.

About 1:50 a.m., three suspects entered the 40-year-old man’s home in the 2700 block of North Hamlin and tied him up, beat and robbed him, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then left the scene.

Additional information was not provided. No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area North detectives investigated.