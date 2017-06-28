Aurora man facing child porn charges months after underage sex sting

- An Aurora man is facing new charges of possessing child pornography three months after he was arrested in a sting operation targeting men seeking to have sex with minors in the western suburb.

Carlos J. Zaca, 21, now faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Aurora police.

He was arrested without incident Friday at his home in the 200 Bevier Place in Aurora after a forensic search of his cell phone, which was seized during the March arrest, police said.

“Hundreds of videos and pictures were discovered that contained sexual conduct involving minors,” police said.

He was ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $200,000 bond, police said.

On March 10, prosecutors alleged that Zaca was one of four men who traveled to a location in Aurora expecting to have a sexual encounter with minors, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said at the time.

Also arrested were Jarrett O. Ferguson, 25, of Wheaton; Ramesh Gannamani, 36, of Des Plaines; and Olatokunbo Olawoye, 44, of Aurora. Homeland Security Investigations and Aurora police conducted the investigation.

All four men were charged with felony counts of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming, prosecutors said at the time.

Zaca is due back in court on Friday, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.