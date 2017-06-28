$2.5K reward offered for information on missing fugitive

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a missing fugitive.

Alleged heroin dealer Vivencio Consuegra, 35, is considered armed and dangerous and could be still in Chicago, according to the agency.

Consuegra is described as a 5-foot-7, 175-pound male with black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the alias "Danny" or "Johnny Soto."

Anyone with information should call the Chicago FBI Office at (312) 421-6700.

