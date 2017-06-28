Man charged with DUI after striking Lake Villa squad car, house

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man is facing a DUI charge after he struck a squad car and a house with his pickup early Sunday in north suburban Lake Villa.

About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Thomas J. Weber was driving a Ford F250 north on Route 83 at Bretons Drive when the pickup struck the rear driver’s side of a Lake Villa squad car, according to Lake Villa police.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop when his squad car was hit.

The pickup continued north and swerved off the road to the right, striking the corner of a house in the 200 block of South Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Weber, a Lake Villa resident, tried to drive away from the scene, but his truck was disabled, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI.

Both Weber and the police officer suffered minor injuries, police said.