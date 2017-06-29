Fatal crash closes northbound I-65 in NW Indiana

- A fatal crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-65 for several hours Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at 3:06 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 just south of the State Road 14 exit, according to Indiana State Police.

One person was dead at the scene, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

All northbound traffic was temporarily diverted off I-65 at Rensselaer. By 6:15 a.m., one lane was reopened to traffic. Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes and expect long delays and back-ups in the area.