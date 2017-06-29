Prosecutors: Warrenville teens gave their 5-year-old nephew cannabis

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two west suburban teenagers have been charged with giving cannabis to their 5-year-old nephew.

The brothers, ages 14 and 17, each face one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. The older brother also faces one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.

The teens and their nephew were inside a locked bathroom at their Warrenville home Wednesday when they gave him a lit cannabis joint, prosecutors said. The boy’s mother smelled the cannabis, and when she opened the bathroom door, her son was coughing and crying.

She reported the incident to Warrenville police.

“The allegations against these two juvenile defendants are very disturbing,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Marijuana is an illegal drug and why anyone would supply an illegal drug to a 5-year-old, as alleged in this case, is just inexplicable.”

Judge Joseph Bugos ordered the younger brother to home detention, and the older boy to remain in custody, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The 17-year-old is next scheduled to appear in court July 6, and the younger boy is next due on July 13.