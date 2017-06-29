Highway workers find body of person shot in Will County

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Highway workers found the body of a person who had been shot multiple times in a ditch Wednesday afternoon while cutting grass in far southwest suburban Will County.

An employee of the Will County Highway Department called police shortly after 2 p.m. to report they found a body in a ditch while landscaping along Manhattan-Monee Road west of Harlem Avenue in Green Garden Township, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

“The body appears to have been there for some time and cannot be identified,” the sheriff’s office said.

The male, who remained unidentified on Thursday, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:31 p.m., according to the Will County coroner’s office. Preliminary results of an autopsy showed the male suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The male, whose ethnicity has not been determined, was wearing Clarks brand sandals size 8 – 1/2, red shorts, a men’s Burberry watch on his left wrist and a gold ring on his right ring finger that is believed to depict St. Jude, police said. He was about 5-foot-3, with a 32-inch waist.

Will County sheriff’s investigators were conducting a homicide investigation. Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the Will County sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.