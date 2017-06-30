Chicago-area K-9 dog dies from heat exposure in patrol car

Posted: Jun 30 2017 12:37PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 12:37PM CDT

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) - An investigation is underway after officials said a Cook County Forest Preserves K-9 dog died in a patrol car from heat exposure complications.

Cook County Forest Preserves spokeswoman Lambrini Lukidis says the dog died the afternoon of June 14 while an officer was processing an arrest at the Oak Forest Police Department. She says the forest preserve district is taking the death "extremely seriously" and is "very heartbroken about it."

Lukidis said the forest preserve is "being diligent and doing the investigation in an appropriate and correct manner." The dog was named Drago.

The Daily Southtown reports that the high temperature in the southern Chicago suburb of Oak Forest on June 14 was 92 degrees 

