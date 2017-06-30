Chicago-area K-9 dog dies from heat exposure in patrol car

- An investigation is underway after officials said a Cook County Forest Preserves K-9 dog died in a patrol car from heat exposure complications.

Cook County Forest Preserves spokeswoman Lambrini Lukidis says the dog died the afternoon of June 14 while an officer was processing an arrest at the Oak Forest Police Department. She says the forest preserve district is taking the death "extremely seriously" and is "very heartbroken about it."

Lukidis said the forest preserve is "being diligent and doing the investigation in an appropriate and correct manner." The dog was named Drago.

The Daily Southtown reports that the high temperature in the southern Chicago suburb of Oak Forest on June 14 was 92 degrees