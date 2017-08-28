Police: Woman, 2 daughters found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet

JOLIET (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a woman and her two 6-year-old daughters who were found shot to death Monday afternoon inside a southwest suburban Joliet home.

Officers responded at 3:08 p.m. to a death investigation at a home in the 400 block of North Reed Street, according to a statement from Joliet police. When officers arrived they were met by a family member who directed them inside the home and to the bodies of a woman and two small children.

The woman, 41-year-old Celisa Henning, and her two daughters, Makayla and Addison Henning, were all pronounced dead at the scene at 6:36 p.m., the Will County coroner’s office said.

Autopsies Tuesday found Celisa Henning suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and Makayla and Addison Henning each suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner’s office. Their final causes and manners of death will be determined at a later dates pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

The incident is being investigated as a double murder-suicide, authorities said.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk stated, “I’d like to extend my condolences to the family and friends.”