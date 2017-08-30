Chicago man charged with luring children with candy in Palos Hills

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Chicago man has been charged with luring southwest suburban elementary school students with candy as they got off their school bus.

Journey Davis, 18, faces two counts of disorderly conduct in connection with the incidents in Palos Hills, according to Palos Hills police.

Authorities received a call of a possible attempted child luring on Monday, police said. A person in a red vehicle offered candy to elementary school children as they got of their bus.

Police identified the vehicle, which led to the arrest of Davis on Wednesday, police said.

He was next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29, according to police.