Mushrooms, pot, LSD, codeine and $90K found during apartment search

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A north suburban man was arrested after a search of his apartment turned up a cornucopia of drugs and more than $90,000 in cash.

Patrick Stuart Skinner, 23, faces six drug-related charges, including two Class X felonies, as well as several traffic citations, according to Libertyville police and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 6 p.m. on Aug. 15, Libertyville police and the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant at an apartment at 350 Brainerd Avenue in Libertyville, police said.

A judge issued the warrant following a lengthy narcotics investigation.

The search yielded $91,422 in cash, 1,000 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 700 grams of cannabis, 1600 grams of codeine, 3.5 “hits” of LSD, and various drug paraphernalia, police said.

Skinner, a Libertyville resident, was being held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.