Man charged with attempted murder in Loop Red Line station shooting

- A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting nearly two weeks ago at a CTA station in the Loop.

Kornell Strenger, 24, faces felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, Chicago Police said.

He was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday.

Police said Strenger was the gunman who fired into a Howard-bound Red Line train and wounded a 23-year-old man about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 17 soon after it pulled into the Jackson Station, 230 S. State.

Strenger, of the Gresham neighborhood, was on parole for a weapons violation at the time of the shooting, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was released on parole in December 2016 after being convicted the year before of possession of a weapon by a felon and sentenced to four years in prison.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups on the station’s platform and said the victim was targeted.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed the two groups involved in a fight near the station, then the victim and his friends arriving at the platform, followed by the other group, as the train arrived, CPD spokesman Frank Giancamilli said.

A passenger on the train said he saw the gunman fire five or six times into the train, striking the man. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left arm and ankle, police said.

A photo captured on CTA security cameras of a suspect was released days later and police asked for anyone with information to call authorities.