4 in custody after robbery on Near North Side

- Four people were in custody early Thursday after a robbery on the Near North Side.

At 2:47 a.m., the group approached a 28-year-old man in the 600 block of North State Street and, implying they had a weapon, robbed him of his Apple Watch, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then jumped on the Red Line, traveling south.

Police broadcast a description of the robbers and officers spotted the suspects on Jackson and State, police said. The victim then positively identified the suspects.

The suspects, two men and two boys, were taken to the District 18 police station for processing, police said. Charges were pending Thursday morning.