3 people shot in North Lawndale

Posted: Aug 31 2017 01:52PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31 2017 01:52PM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Three people were shot Thursday morning in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 10:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chin, left shoulder and thigh; a 19-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen; and a third male, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot in the right hand, police said.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

