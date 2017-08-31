Officers witness shooting, return fire in West Garfield park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police fired shots at a gunman while responding to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Harrison District officers witnessed an argument that escalated into a shooting about 5 p.m. outside a store in the 4200 block of West Madison, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

The officers took a “tactical position,” and fired multiple times at the gunman, who was not shot, police said. The shooter was taken into custody.

A man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and his condition was stabilized, police said. It was not immediately clear if his wound was related to the shooting.

Area North detectives were investigating the circumstances of how the man was shot, but there was no information to suggest that officers struck anyone at this point in the investigation, police said.

A 9-year-old boy was injured by glass when a nearby vehicle was struck by gunfire, police said. Police believe the vehicle was struck from the initial shooting stemming from the argument.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said. Detectives were reviewing area surveillance video to better determine a timeline of events.

The Independent Police Review Authority will conduct a comprehensive use-of-force investigation, police said. The officers involved in the incident will be placed on routine administrative duties for a 30-day period.