Police: Two men shot to death in Lawndale

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two men were shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The men were shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield, police said.

One man, thought to be in his 20s, was shot in the head and a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

Area Central detectives are investigating.