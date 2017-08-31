Feds: Man funded ISIS sympathizer who wanted to 'shoot all police'

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - FBI Chicago agents have arrested a man on terrorism charges out of New York alleging he conspired to provide support to ISIS and al-Nusrah Front, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Dilshod Khusanov, 31, of Villa Park, is accused of providing money to pay for others to fly overseas to help fight for the groups.

Khusanov made an initial appearance in federal court in Chicago Thursday morning. He is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

Four other members of the support group and two persons who tried to travel to Syria to join ISIS have been indicted in a related case.

Khusanov faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He is being held in Chicago pending a detention hearing next week.

The feds say Khusanov helped fund the efforts of a man who allegedly thought about joining the U.S. military so he could pass info to ISIS.

When that man was questioned about his ability to “avoid trouble,” he said “he could always open fire on American soldiers,” records show.

The individual also allegedly warned, “I will just go and buy a machine gun, AK-47, go out and shoot all police.”