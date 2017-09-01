Police: Stranger tried to lure 12-year-old girl to his home on NW Side

- Chicago Police are looking for a man who asked a 12-year-old girl to go home with him last week on the city’s far Northwest Side.

About 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 25, the girl was walking in the 8600 block of West Summerdale Avenue when the man rode up to her on a light blue bicycle and asked her if she was Polish and where she lived, according to a police alert.

He then asked her to accompany him to his house, police said. The girl said no and ran home.

The man is described as a white 25-year-old man, about 5-foot-9 with short black hair. He rode away west on Summerdale.

Anyone with information should call (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be left at www.tipsoft.com.