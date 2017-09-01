Police searching for driver in Lawndale hit-and-run

- Police have released a surveillance image of a car that struck a pedestrian and then sped away last week in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The white 2009 Pontiac G6 was speeding east in the 4100 block of West Roosevelt about 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 when it hit a person who was crossing the street, according to a Chicago Police alert.

The driver took off south on Karlov Avenue. The pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The car has a large sunroof and likely has driver-side damage. Anyone with information should call police at (312) 745-4521.