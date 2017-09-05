South Side man charged with putting boy, 2, in burning hot bath water

- A man was ordered held on a $2 million bond Monday after he was charged with putting a 2-year-old boy in burning hot bath water in the South Side South Chicago neighborhood.

Jarvon Crossley, 36, faces one count of aggravated battery to a child, according to Chicago Police.

He allegedly put the 2-year-old boy in hot bath water about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, causing burns to the boy’s body, police said.

Crossley was next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11.