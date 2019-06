- Police are warning South Siders about three armed carjackings reported over the last few weeks in Gresham.

In two cases, one or two men approached a person in their vehicle, pulled out a handgun and demanded the person get out of the vehicle, Chicago police said in an alert.

In the other incident, an armed man approached someone in a vehicle that was slowing down in traffic, demand they get out of the vehicle and took off with it.

A carjacking happened at 12:50 a.m. June 9 in the 7700 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said. Another took place at 10 a.m. June 11 in the 700 block of West 79th Street.

The third occurred at 11:45 p.m. June 16 in the 7500 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Police are looking for one to two 25-year-old men. They were wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. One reportedly carried a silver-colored handgun and the other carried a black handgun, police said. A dark-colored Jeep may have been involved in one of the carjackings.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.