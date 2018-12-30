3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side

- A group of about 50 teenagers attacked three people Saturday evening on a Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the victims were waiting for a train at the Chicago station, 800 N. State St., when the teens stepped onto the platform, according to Chicago police. One of the people in the group then asked a 26-year-old man if he was recording them, which he denied.

The horde of teens then approached the man and two other people and started punching them, police said.

All three were treated at the scene for bruising and lacerations on their faces and bodies, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Trains were halted until about 9:30 p.m. as officers investigated the attack, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

On Sunday, Area Central detectives were retrieving surveillance video from the CTA that will be released to the public, police said. Downtown CTA stops will have an increased police presence in the lead-up to the New Year’s Eve festivities, and officers will be “highly visible” at the Chicago station in the wake of Saturday’s brazen attack.