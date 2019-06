The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission) The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)

- Charges have been filed against three individuals for the alleged abuse of animals caught on camera at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released, but are expected to be within 24 hours.

Investigators are also still interviewing other persons of interest in the case.

The famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm's home delivery service was temporarily suspended Monday in part to protect drivers who say they are facing harassment following the release of the graphic undercover video showing workers abusing calves.

The animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission released video last week showing calves being abused -- including being thrown and kicked in the head -- at the farm.