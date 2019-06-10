< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411856521" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411856521" data-article-version="1.0">3 charged following release of video that shows alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411856521"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:13PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411856521");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411856521_411067822_165538"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411856521_411067822_165538";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411067822","video":"571672","title":"Police%20investigate%20alleged%20animal%20abuse%20at%20famous%20Indiana%20farm","caption":"Retailers%20began%20pulling%20Fairlife%20products%20from%20their%20shelves%20Wednesday%20as%20police%20investigated%20alleged%20animal%20abuse%20after%20an%20animal%20rights%20group%20released%20graphic%20video%20showing%20workers%20kicking%20and%20throwing%20young%20calves%20at%20an%20Indiana%20dairy%20farm%20that%27s%20a","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FPolice_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FPolice_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse_at_famou_571672_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654395191%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdL49PUe4np6QV5JVZy0g0mVPy4k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcrime%2F3-charged-following-release-of-video-that-shows-alleged-animal-abuse-at-fair-oaks-farms%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0z8neJdKGgoO3-rhASbdhPm8zD5lxVPJmNMZEwnEZ8IrRNm9mOUkIHRts"}},"createDate":"Jun 05 2019 09:13PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411856521_411067822_165538",video:"571672",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse__0_7357289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Retailers%2520began%2520pulling%2520Fairlife%2520products%2520from%2520their%2520shelves%2520Wednesday%2520as%2520police%2520investigated%2520alleged%2520animal%2520abuse%2520after%2520an%2520animal%2520rights%2520group%2520released%2520graphic%2520video%2520showing%2520workers%2520kicking%2520and%2520throwing%2520young%2520calves%2520at%2520an%2520Indiana%2520dairy%2520farm%2520that%2527s%2520a",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/05/Police_investigate_alleged_animal_abuse_at_famou_571672_1800.mp4?Expires=1654395191&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dL49PUe4np6QV5JVZy0g0mVPy4k",eventLabel:"Police%20investigate%20alleged%20animal%20abuse%20at%20famous%20Indiana%20farm-411067822",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcrime%2F3-charged-following-release-of-video-that-shows-alleged-animal-abuse-at-fair-oaks-farms%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0z8neJdKGgoO3-rhASbdhPm8zD5lxVPJmNMZEwnEZ8IrRNm9mOUkIHRts"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411856521"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:13PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411856521" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411856521-411856196"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411856521-411856196" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411856521" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411856521' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/indiana-farm-suspends-delivery-following-animal-abuse-video-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559787223884_7357539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Indiana farm suspends delivery following video</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/police-investigate-alleged-animal-abuse-at-famous-indiana-farm"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/11_1559787223884_7357539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Police investigate alleged animal abuse at farm</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Charges have been filed against three individuals for the alleged abuse of animals caught on camera at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana.</p><p>The names of the individuals have not yet been released, but are expected to be within 24 hours.</p><p>Investigators are also still interviewing other persons of interest in the case.</p><p>The famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm's home delivery service <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/indiana-farm-suspends-delivery-following-animal-abuse-video-1" target="_blank">was class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-woman-charged-with-parents-stabbing-deaths" title="Suburban woman charged with parents' stabbing deaths" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Suburban_woman_charged_with_parents____s_0_7369653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Suburban_woman_charged_with_parents____s_0_7369653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Suburban_woman_charged_with_parents____s_0_7369653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Suburban_woman_charged_with_parents____s_0_7369653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Suburban_woman_charged_with_parents____s_0_7369653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman is accused of stabbing her parents to death in northwest suburban Arlington Heights." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban woman charged with parents' stabbing deaths</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A woman is accused of stabbing her parents to death in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.</p><p>Deborah J. Martin, 43, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Arlington Heights police.</p><p>At 12:32 a.m. on June 8, officers responded to a call of a well being check in the first block of South Derbyshire Lane, police said. First responders forced their way into the home after they saw an unresponsive woman “with obvious signs of violence” on the kitchen floor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/robber-grabs-cell-phones-purses-in-gold-coast" title="Robber grabs cell phones, purses in Gold Coast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/10/chicago-police-badge-patch_1505047396330_4122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robber grabs cell phones, purses in Gold Coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning Gold Coast residents to be alert after several people were robbed in May and June.</p><p>In each case, someone approached people from behind and grabbed their cell phones or purses from their hands, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspects would then drive off in a white vehicle with tinted windows or a gray Ford vehicle.</p><p>The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-charged-in-old-town-shooting" title="Man charged in Old Town shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/09/03-240x300_1560107366882_7367990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juan Foster | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in Old Town shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged in a June 7 shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded in Old Town on the North Side.</p><p>Juan Foster, 36, of Edgewater, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.</p><p>About 7:35 p.m. June 7, Foster allegedly shot at the 18-year-old from a silver Jeep Cherokee as the man left a convenience store in the 200 block of North Avenue, police said. The man was struck twice in the torso and grazed in the shoulder and elbow; he took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/3-charged-following-release-of-video-that-shows-alleged-animal-abuse-at-fair-oaks-farms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. 