<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416051261" data-article-version="1.0">3 in critical condition after vehicle crash in Brighton Park</h1> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416051261-0">3 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416051261-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash_1562151093605_7471406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
</figure>
<figcaption>
Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times
</figcaption></aside> alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash_1562151093605_7471406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416051261-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="brighton-park-crash_1562151093605.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash-2_1562151098810_7471408_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416051261-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="brighton-park-crash-2_1562151098810.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash-1_1562151095025_7471407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416051261-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="brighton-park-crash-1_1562151095025.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416051261-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash_1562151093605_7471406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="brighton-park-crash_1562151093605.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash-2_1562151098810_7471408_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="brighton-park-crash-2_1562151098810.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/brighton-park-crash-1_1562151095025_7471407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:51AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A vehicle crash Wednesday left three men in critical condition in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.</p><p>About 1:40 a.m., a man driving a Red Subaru sedan was westbound in the 3900 block of South Western Avenue when he blew threw a red light and struck a viaduct head on, Chicago police said.</p><p>Three people, a 24-year old man, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but they are expected to live, a spokesperson from the Chicago Fire Department said.</p><p>It is unclear at this time which man was driving the car but citations are pending, police said.</p>
</div> 