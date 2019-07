Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash, Wednesday morning in the 3900 block of South Western Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

- A vehicle crash Wednesday left three men in critical condition in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., a man driving a Red Subaru sedan was westbound in the 3900 block of South Western Avenue when he blew threw a red light and struck a viaduct head on, Chicago police said.

Three people, a 24-year old man, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but they are expected to live, a spokesperson from the Chicago Fire Department said.

It is unclear at this time which man was driving the car but citations are pending, police said.