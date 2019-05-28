< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story409513891" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409513891" data-article-version="1.0">3 killed, 5 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/3-killed-5-wounded-tuesday-in-chicago-shootings" addthis:title="3 killed, 5 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409513891.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/south%20chicago%20police%20shooting_1559077512863.jpg_7319594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409513891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="south chicago police shooting_1559077512863.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409513891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="brittany hill 2_1559083159625.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/1_1559079573609_7320111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409513891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gun recovered south chicago"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409513891-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times Struett/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="brittany hill 2_1559083159625.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/1_1559079573609_7320111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt=". The suspect had allegedly pulled the gun on officers during the arrest attempt. | Chicago police The suspect had allegedly pulled the gun on officers during the arrest attempt. | Chicago police" title="gun recovered south chicago"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/3-killed-5-wounded-tuesday-in-chicago-shootings" data-title="3 killed, 5 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/3-killed-5-wounded-tuesday-in-chicago-shootings" addthis:title="3 killed, 5 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/crime/3-killed-5-wounded-tuesday-in-chicago-shootings";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409513891" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - 8 people were shot — three of them fatally — Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/man-critically-hurt-in-exchange-of-gunfire-with-cops-in-south-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>shot by police in South Chicago.</strong></a></p> <p>Officers attempted to arrest the man about 1:45 p.m. in a driveway in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue after mistaking him for his brother, who was wanted for the May 14 shooting death of 15-year-old Jaylin Ellzey, Sgt. Rocco Alioto and police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.</p> <p>The man allegedly pulled out a handgun while officers went to take him into custody while he sat in a vehicle, Alioto said. An officer then shot him.</p> <p>The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Alioto said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.</p> <p>On the West Side, a woman was fatally shot while trying to protect her baby from gunfire in Austin.</p> <p>Brittany Hill, 24, was talking with two acquaintances about 8:50 a.m. outside a car in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while holding her one-year-old daughter, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Two males then drove up in a silver Chevy Impala, got out of the car and <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/young-mother-shot-dead-while-holding-her-baby-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>shot Hill in the upper body while she tried to hide behind other parked vehicles, shielding her baby all the while.</strong></a></p> <p>She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., authorities said. Hill lived in the block where she was shot.</p> <p>The baby wasn’t injured and is with other family members, police said.</p> <p>Just after midnight Tuesday, <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/3-shot-1-killed-on-606-trail-in-logan-square" target="_blank"><strong>three people were shot on the 606 trail</strong></a> in Logan Square, including a man who died while trying to shield his two friends.</p> <p>Alejandro Aguado, 22, was walking with two friends about 12:10 a.m. on the 606 trail in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. There, they were approached by three males who asked for their gang affiliation before firing at them.</p> <p>Aguado was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at Norwegian Hospital, police said. A 20-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower backside and his condition was stabilized while a 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.</p> <p>“This was a pretty heinous attack against individuals who have no involvement in criminal gangs from what we can tell,” Guglielmi said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West Lawn man, 50, reported missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a 50-year-old man who went missing May 25 from West Lawn on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Ygnacio Villalobos was last seen in the 6000 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Villalobos was described as a 5-foot-4, 250-pound male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, white-and-blue checkered shorts and white gyms shoes, and had a long sleeved blue shirt over his shoulder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/67-year-old-man-shoots-suspect-while-being-robbed-in-chicago" title="67-year-old victim shoots suspect while being robbed in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>67-year-old victim shoots suspect while being robbed in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was shot while trying to rob a 67-year-old man in Avondale Tuesday.</p><p>About 3:30 p.m., the 67-year-old man was unloading a vehicle in the back of a business in the 2800 block of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old approached him, police said. The younger man began hitting the man in the head and face before taking his property.</p><p>The 67-year-old took out a handgun and fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/young-mother-shot-dead-while-holding-her-baby-in-chicago" title="Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Matthews </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side.</p><p>Police say the woman was killed during a drive-by shooting and was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms when she was struck by the gunfire.</p><p>Police say Brittany Hill was standing with a group of people outside a home on Mason Avenue near Division when two offenders pulled up in a Chevy Impala and opened fire. Hill was struck in her right side, but was able to find protection behind a car and shield her child from a barrage of more bullets.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-for-2-year-old-girl-from-northeast-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/arielsmith_1559127895876_7321891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas DPS" title="arielsmith_1559127895876-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-flip-float-and-follow-what-to-do-if-you-may-be-about-to-drown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/swimming%20lifeguard%20drowning_1559097863386.jpg_7321456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="swimming lifeguard drowning_1559097863386.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Flip, Float and Follow': What to do if you may be about to drown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/argo-high-school-students-graduate-after-delay-due-to-threats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/111_1559096574388_7321407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="argo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Argo High School students graduate after delay due to threats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lawsuit-filed-against-suburban-chicago-daycare-after-baby-boy-s-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Vincent%20Edward%20Clark_1559083818973.jpg_7320099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vincent Edward Clark_1559083818973.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> May 29 2019 06:24AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - 8 people were shot — three of them fatally — Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot by police in South Chicago.

Officers attempted to arrest the man about 1:45 p.m. in a driveway in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue after mistaking him for his brother, who was wanted for the May 14 shooting death of 15-year-old Jaylin Ellzey, Sgt. Most Recent

Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update

Special counsel Robert Mueller to make first public statement on Russia investigation Wednesday

2 officers injured after vehicle hits light pole near O'Hare

Illinois lawmakers face full agenda in final session days

Search underway for another missing Hawaii hiker, days after Amanda Eller rescued https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Emma&#x20;McIntyre&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;TCM&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/special-counsel-robert-mueller-to-make-first-public-statement-on-russia-investigation-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Federal&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Investigation&#x20;Director&#x20;Robert&#x20;Mueller&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;June&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Special counsel Robert Mueller to make first public statement on Russia investigation Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-officers-injured-after-vehicle-hits-light-pole-near-ohare" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/12/17/police-car-lights_1513526551740_4690516_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/12/17/police-car-lights_1513526551740_4690516_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/12/17/police-car-lights_1513526551740_4690516_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/12/17/police-car-lights_1513526551740_4690516_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/12/17/police-car-lights_1513526551740_4690516_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 officers injured after vehicle hits light pole near O'Hare</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-lawmakers-face-full-agenda-in-final-session-days-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/07/illinois-capitol-springfield_1446913433992_454609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/07/illinois-capitol-springfield_1446913433992_454609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/07/illinois-capitol-springfield_1446913433992_454609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/07/illinois-capitol-springfield_1446913433992_454609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/11/07/illinois-capitol-springfield_1446913433992_454609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Illinois&#x20;Springfield&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois lawmakers face full agenda in final session days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/search-underway-for-another-missing-hawaii-hiker-days-after-amanda-eller-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for another missing Hawaii hiker, days after Amanda Eller rescued</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 