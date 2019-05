. The suspect had allegedly pulled the gun on officers during the arrest attempt. | Chicago police

Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times

- 8 people were shot — three of them fatally — Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot by police in South Chicago.

Officers attempted to arrest the man about 1:45 p.m. in a driveway in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue after mistaking him for his brother, who was wanted for the May 14 shooting death of 15-year-old Jaylin Ellzey, Sgt. Rocco Alioto and police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The man allegedly pulled out a handgun while officers went to take him into custody while he sat in a vehicle, Alioto said. An officer then shot him.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Alioto said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

On the West Side, a woman was fatally shot while trying to protect her baby from gunfire in Austin.

Brittany Hill, 24, was talking with two acquaintances about 8:50 a.m. outside a car in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while holding her one-year-old daughter, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Two males then drove up in a silver Chevy Impala, got out of the car and shot Hill in the upper body while she tried to hide behind other parked vehicles, shielding her baby all the while.

She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., authorities said. Hill lived in the block where she was shot.

The baby wasn’t injured and is with other family members, police said.

Just after midnight Tuesday, three people were shot on the 606 trail in Logan Square, including a man who died while trying to shield his two friends.

Alejandro Aguado, 22, was walking with two friends about 12:10 a.m. on the 606 trail in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. There, they were approached by three males who asked for their gang affiliation before firing at them.

Aguado was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at Norwegian Hospital, police said. A 20-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower backside and his condition was stabilized while a 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

“This was a pretty heinous attack against individuals who have no involvement in criminal gangs from what we can tell,” Guglielmi said. The shooting is being investigated as a random incident and no one is in custody.

In non-fatal shootings Tuesday, three more people were injured in three separate incidents, including:

A man shot while trying to rob a 67-year-old man about 3:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale on the Northwest Side;

A 29-year-old man shot in the foot at 1:27 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue in Austin on the West Side; and

A 30-year-old man shot twice in the arm about 3:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Mohawk Street in Old Town on the North Side.

Tuesday’s shootings follow a violent Memorial Day weekend in which 41 people were shot and seven killed in Chicago.