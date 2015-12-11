< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcrime%2F3-shot-1-fatally-across-chicago-on-tuesday width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 3 shot, 1 fatally, across Chicago on Tuesday

(BBC World Service/Flickr)

Posted Mar 06 2019 06:16AM CST
Updated Mar 06 2019 06:30AM CST d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393249635");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 06:16AM CST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 06 2019 06:30AM CST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393249635" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Three people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, including a man killed in the West Garfield park neighborhood.</p><p>The 24-year-old was shot in the back at 10:54 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.</p><p>The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.</p><p>Area North Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.</p><p>Another shooting wounded two teenage boys in the South Side Marquette Park neighborhood.</p><p>The 17-year-olds were standing at the mouth of an alley at 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Western Avenue when two males approached in a vehicle, police said. One of the males rolled down a window, pulled out a gun and started shooting.</p><p>One teen was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the leg, police said. active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule++;if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule===1){b=c("#common_recentPopularModule")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","recentPopularModule_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);g++}});f.attr("id","common_recentPopularModule"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);c("#recentPopularModule").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-c",container:"recentPopularModule_0_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,placement:"Right Rail Text Links - "+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/news/local/ex-illinois-rep-aaron-schock-to-appear-in-court-in-chicago" >Ex-Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock to appear in court</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fda-warns-of-asbestos-in-claires-makeup" >FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/18-dogs-die-in-stacy-minnesota-boarding-kennel-fire" >18 dogs die in kennel fire</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pcso-woman-dressed-as-nun-arrested-for-trafficking-90-000-worth-of-fentanyl" >Woman dressed as nun accused of trafficking drugs</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/armed-robbers-strike-4-times-on-west-side-police" >Armed robbers strike 4 times on West Side: police</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: 