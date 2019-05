- One man was killed and two other people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting on the 606 trail in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The trio — a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were walking about 12:10 a.m. on the 606 trail in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue when three unknown males approached them, Chicago police said.

The males asked for the trio’s gang affiliation before showing weapons and firing at them, police said. They then fled east on foot and have not been taken into custody at this time.

The 22-year-old was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at Norwegian Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on this fatality.

The 20-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower backside and his condition was stabilized, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

None of the people shot are “known to police,” police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.