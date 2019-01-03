3 shot in Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two men and a woman were shot Thursday afternoon in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 12:28 p.m. in the 900 block of East 131st Street, according to Chicago police.

The 34-year-old woman was shot in the face and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while a 33-year-old was shot in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known as Area South detectives investigated.