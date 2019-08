- Chicago police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a robbery and aggravated battery on a CTA platform last week in the South Loop.

About 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10 on the State Street and Roosevelt Road CTA platform, a person was struck from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, Chicago police said. While he was on the ground a second person took his personal property.

An additional person was maced by a female suspect, police said.

Police believe three people were involved in the attack:

a man wearing a blue and white bandana, white shirt and gray pants;

a man wearing a gray shirt, dark jeans, with black hair and blonde tips;

a woman with long black hair, wearing a blue jean jacket and black shorts.

Police believe they are all between 17 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.