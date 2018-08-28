3 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Three men were wounded, one of them critically, in a drive-by attack Tuesday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men were sitting in a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of West 120th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 26-year-old man was struck multiple times in his body and a 39-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand, police said.

The 19-year-old and the 26-year-old were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The 26-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the 19-year-old’s condition was stabilized.

The 39-year-old refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.