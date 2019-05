- Authorities arrested dozens of people overnight in a series of drug raids ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago police Organized Crime officers arrested 32 people in the South Side raids, 21 of whom have previous felony convictions, according to a tweet from CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Seven of them have prior convictions for gun-related offenses.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the raids or arrests.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to join Mayor Lori Lightfoot, state and federal prosecutors and federal law enforcement officials for a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the raids and the city’s deployment plans for the historically violent holiday weekend.