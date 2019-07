Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire

- Gun violence across Chicago during the Fourth of July holiday weekend left at least 4 people dead and 30 others wounded.

More than 1,500 police officers will work extra hours or on special schedules this weekend to try and put a stop to the violence that seems to come with every July Fourth in Chicago.

A major city holiday celebration ended in a chaotic scene as three people were stabbed and more than a dozen others were trampled in a stampede after a fireworks display at Navy Pier.

Two people were killed in separate incidents within minutes of each other early Friday morning.

About 2:55 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was on the street in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park when a male approached her and shot her in the head, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man was killed and a woman hurt in a double shooting in Austin on the West Side.

They were involved in a fight about 2:47 a.m. outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue when a male pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

The man, 37, was struck in the chest, police said. An acquaintance took him to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old woman was hit twice in the arm and took herself to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

One man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The group was standing outside about 11:30 a.m. near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was killed, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

A 31-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Fire officials said he was 30 years old and listed him in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the body, according to police. Fire officials said he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and stabilized at Mount Sinai, police said.

Before dawn, a woman was killed after struggling over a weapon in a home in West Garfield Park.

About 1:30 a.m., 34-year-old Lisheka Haggard was with a male inside a home in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street when one of them pulled out a gun, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The weapon discharged as the two fought over it, police said. Haggard was hit in the head and was pronounced on the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

Additionally, five people were injured in a single shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and arrived to find multiple people wounded.

An 18-year-old woman who was struck in the chest and arm was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. An 18-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

A 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and took herself to Stroger Hospital, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Both were in good conditions.

At least 21 others have been hurt by gun violence across Chicago since 12:20 a.m. on the Fourth of July.