- At least four people were wounded in gun violence incidents Thursday within city limits.

The latest shooting happened in Austin on the West Side.

A 39-year-old man was standing on the street in the 4900 block of West Iowa Street about 11:34 p.m. when someone in a sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the hand and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A few hours earlier, a man was left in critical condition after a shooting a few blocks away.

About 1 p.m., he was on the street in the first block of North Parkside Avenue when someone in a silver-colored sedan unleashed gunfire, police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A few miles east, a man, 32, was hurt by shots in West Town about 30 minutes earlier.

He was on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of West Lake Street about 12:30 p.m., police said. He heard a loud noise and felt pain in his leg.

The man was taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Thursdays earliest shooting left a woman wounded in Archer Heights.

About 1:19 a.m., the woman, 29, was walking on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Keating Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Toyota Camry opened fire, police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Gun violence on Wednesday wounded three people.