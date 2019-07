- Four people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings, including a 24-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to the 6500 block of South Green Street and found the man on the street, Chicago police said.

He had gunshots in his lower back and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Earlier that day teenage boy was shot in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot about 1 p.m. found the 16-year-old in the street with a gunshot wound to his left buttock in the 5900 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

A 48-year-old man was shot in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

He was driving westbound on 33rd Street when someone in an alley in the 3300 block of South Hoyne Avenue yelled gang slogans and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the ear about 10:10 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

About an hour later a 43-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Ravenswood on the North Side.

The man was sitting on a back porch about 11:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Ashland Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left arm and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Monday's shootings come after a weekend where nine people were killed and 32 wounded.