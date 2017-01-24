< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:26AM CDT https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418391862" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Four people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings, including a 24-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.</p><p>Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to the 6500 block of South Green Street and found the man on the street, Chicago police said.</p><p>He had gunshots in his lower back and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in critical condition.</p><p>Earlier that day teenage boy was shot in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>Officers responding to reports of a person shot about 1 p.m. found the 16-year-old in the street with a gunshot wound to his left buttock in the 5900 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.</p><p>He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.</p><p>Area North detectives are investigating.</p><p>A 48-year-old man was shot in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.</p><p>He was driving westbound on 33rd Street when someone in an alley in the 3300 block of South Hoyne Avenue yelled gang slogans and fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p>The man was shot in the ear about 10:10 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.</p><p>About an hour later a 43-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Ravenswood on the North Side.</p><p>The man was sitting on a back porch about 11:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Ashland Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.</p><p>He was struck in the left arm and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.</p><p>No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.</p><p>Monday's shootings come after a weekend where nine people were killed and 32 wounded.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Crime Stories

Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot
Posted Jul 16 2019 07:03AM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 07:04AM CDT
Five vehicles had their windows smashed Monday at a parking lot in Goose Island. Of the five vehicles vandalized in the 1500 block of North Fremont Street, at least two had property taken from inside, Chicago police said. Police do know know what time of day the burglaries happened but said that some of the owners returned to their cars to find the damages and, in at least two cases, thefts. data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. R. Kelly expected to appear for federal court hearing today
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:15AM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:17AM CDT
R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses. Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure out how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that will be discussed Tuesday before Kelly is arraigned. After that, a judge is expected to rule on whether Kelly can be released on bond in the Chicago indictment before facing the New York charges. Kelly expected to appear for federal court hearing today" data-articleId="418390058" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/R__Kelly_expected_to_appear_in_federal_c_0_7525372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly expected to appear for federal court hearing today</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.</p><p>Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure out how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that will be discussed Tuesday before Kelly is arraigned.</p><p>After that, a judge is expected to rule on whether Kelly can be released on bond in the Chicago indictment before facing the New York charges. Chicago police still searching for Marine veteran's killer two years later
Posted Jul 15 2019 08:17PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 09:53PM CDT
A decorated veteran was killed in a senseless act of violence exactly two years ago Monday. The moment happened early in the morning on July 15, 2017. Marine veteran Robert Sharpe was walking to dialysis when someone tried to rob him.</p><p>"He tried to grab the bag off of Robert's shoulder, and Robert just did the quick brushoff, and the guy shot him one time, killing him," said Det. Marine veteran Robert Sharpe was walking to dialysis when someone tried to rob him. "He tried to grab the bag off of Robert's shoulder, and Robert just did the quick brushoff, and the guy shot him one time, killing him," said Det. Marc Leavitt, Area North Chicago Police. Kelly attends the Ovadia & Sons front row during New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)" title="GETTY r kelly_1522272557863.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>R. Kelly expected to appear for federal court hearing today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/chicago-police-still-searching-for-marine-veteran-s-killer-two-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/E66801CBA4C447AF925C52C0C87926C6_1563245282943_7525132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="E66801CBA4C447AF925C52C0C87926C6_1563245282943.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police still searching for Marine veteran's killer two years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/parents-of-murder-victims-demand-more-action-from-chicago-police-to-solve-cases"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/parents%20of%20murder%20victims_1563242748775.jpg_7524947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="parents of murder victims_1563242748775.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Parents of murder victims demand more action from Chicago police to solve cases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/buffalo-wild-wings-worker-fired-after-woman-says-she-received-mustard-swastika-on-burger-bun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Wild%20Wings%20burger%2016x9_1563239983316.jpg_7524726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is shown in a file photo, alongside a file photo of a cheeseburger. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings and Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="Wild Wings burger 16x9_1563239983316.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Most Recent

Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later

Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot

Junis, Lopez lead Royals past White Sox 5-2

4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago

Suárez, Puig homer, Reds jump on Cubs errors to win 6-3 data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART_&#x20;NASA&#x20;has&#x20;invited&#x20;Buzz&#x20;Aldrin&#x20;and&#x20;Michael&#x20;Collins&#x20;to&#x20;Kennedy&#x20;Space&#x20;Center&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Launch&#x20;Complex&#x20;39A&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;will&#x20;mark&#x20;the&#x20;precise&#x20;moment&#x20;-&#x20;9&#x3a;32&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;1969" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/vehicles-burglarized-windows-smashed-in-goose-island-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vehicles burglarized, windows smashed in Goose Island parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox/junis-lopez-lead-royals-past-white-sox-5-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Rick-Renteria_1563278380515_7525397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Rick-Renteria_1563278380515_7525397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Rick-Renteria_1563278380515_7525397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Rick-Renteria_1563278380515_7525397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Rick-Renteria_1563278380515_7525397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ed&#x20;Zurga&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Junis, Lopez lead Royals past White Sox 5-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/4-wounded-monday-in-shootings-across-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs/suarez-puig-homer-reds-jump-on-cubs-errors-to-win-6-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Kyle-Hendricks_1563276189084_7525513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Kyle-Hendricks_1563276189084_7525513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Kyle-Hendricks_1563276189084_7525513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Kyle-Hendricks_1563276189084_7525513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY-Kyle-Hendricks_1563276189084_7525513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suárez, Puig homer, Reds jump on Cubs errors to win 6-3</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 