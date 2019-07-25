< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 4-year-old shot in Gary drive-by
Posted Jul 25 2019 06:29AM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-420182971" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Gary police are looking for a silver sedan, wanted in a drive-by shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy.</p> <p>The child was in the backseat of his mother's car Wednesday when someone fired shots in the area of 24th Avenue and Buchanan Street.</p> <p>The boy suffered three graze wounds. More Crime Stories Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen bicyclist in Ravenswood
Posted Jul 25 2019 06:54PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 09:14PM CDT
A teenage bicyclist was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday in Ravenswood on the North Side, and at least one worker in the area said construction in the area has made the intersection unsafe.

The 17-year-old boy was riding in the intersection of Montrose and Western avenues about 3:11 p.m. when the cyclist was struck by a black Lexus SUV turning left on to Montrose, Chicago police said. The driver continued west on Montrose and did not stop.

The cyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said. The driver continued west on Montrose and did not stop.</p><p>The cyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/gag-order-sought-by-women-accused-in-cut-from-womb-case" title="Gag order sought by women accused in cut-from-womb case" data-articleId="420282146" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Gag order sought by women accused in cut-from-womb case
Posted Jul 25 2019 03:55PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 04:01PM CDT
Attorneys representing two Chicago women charged in the deaths of a mother and a child cut from her womb are asking for a gag order in the case.

The Cook County Public Defender's office made the request during a status hearing Thursday before Judge Peggy Chiampas. The judge says she will rule on the request after hearing arguments from both sides.

Forty-six-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, 26-year-old Desiree, are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa's home by offering to give her baby clothes, and then strangling her and cutting the baby from her womb. Clarisa Figueroa then went to a hospital with the brain-damaged newborn, claiming it was hers. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Federal_government_to_resume_capital_pun_0_7550079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Federal government to resume capital punishment, schedule executions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/watchdog-reports-hundreds-of-sexual-misconduct-complaints-at-cps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;alamosbasement&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watchdog reports hundreds of sexual misconduct complaints at CPS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears/bears-qb-mitchell-trubisky-assumes-the-low-key-approach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell&#x20;Trubisky&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Bears&#x20;participates&#x20;in&#x20;warm-ups&#x20;before&#x20;a&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Vikings&#x20;at&#x20;Soldier&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/hit-and-run-driver-critically-injures-teen-bicyclist-in-ravenswood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen bicyclist in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/semitrailers-burst-into-flames-in-i-55-crash-near-channahon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/49Hmfe_1564095691729_7549704_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/49Hmfe_1564095691729_7549704_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/49Hmfe_1564095691729_7549704_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, 1 killed in fiery I-55 crash after semi plows into stopped traffic near Channahon 