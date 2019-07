A teenage bicyclist was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday in Ravenswood on the North Side, and at least one worker in the area said construction in the area has made the intersection unsafe.

The 17-year-old boy was riding in the intersection of Montrose and Western avenues about 3:11 p.m. when the cyclist was struck by a black Lexus SUV turning left on to Montrose, Chicago police said. The driver continued west on Montrose and did not stop.

The cyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police and Chicago Fire Department officials said.