- Police are searching for four males suspected of robbing people on a Red Line train on the North Side.

Both robberies happened Monday during the morning rush, Chicago police said.

In the first incident, the group robbed two people of their personal belongings at 6:50 a.m. on a train approaching the Fullerton station, police said.

The group robbed another person 10 minutes later as the train approached the North/Clybourn station, police said.

One of the suspects reached toward his pocket, implying he had a weapon, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.