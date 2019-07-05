< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police">1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so">Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/man-steals-wallets-purses-from-unlocked-homes-in-gurnee"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/suspect_1562378666386_7480230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/man-steals-wallets-purses-from-unlocked-homes-in-gurnee">Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video">Police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police">1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so">Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/man-steals-wallets-purses-from-unlocked-homes-in-gurnee">Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video">Police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses">Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you 41 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend 41 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend
Posted Jul 05 2019 10:25AM CDT
Updated Jul 06 2019 11:05AM CDT data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416437551.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times
Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times
Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times
Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times They were standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue at 7 p.m. when two males approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooters left in a gray car.</p> <p id="mXk6Ho">Tory Terry, 40, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A 65-year-old man was shot in his face, arm and back of the head, authorities said. He was taken in critical condition to the same hospital.</p> <p id="631I9Z">Before dawn Friday, two people were killed in separate incidents within minutes of each other.</p> <p id="CVTqRn">About 2:55 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was on the street in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park when a male approached her and shot her in the head, police said.</p> <p id="JZ5917">Akeelah D. Addison was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She lived in Marquette Park. According to social media posts, Addison was the niece of Felon Smith, the woman fatally struck by Red Line train as she retrieved a dropped cellphone.</p> <p id="e41tpX">Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man was killed and a woman hurt in a double shooting in Austin on the West Side.</p> <p id="gm2q8e">They were involved in a fight about 2:47 a.m. Friday outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue when a male pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. Oliver Booth, 37, was struck in the chest, authorities said. An acquaintance took him to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 32-year-old woman was hit twice in the arm and took herself to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.</p> <p id="WcNsiQ"><strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/man-dead-3-hurt-in-humboldt-park-shooting-officials" target="_blank">One man was killed and three other people were wounded</a></strong> in a shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The group was standing outside about 11:30 a.m. near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue when a car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said.</p> <p id="wg5zbi">A 32-year-old man was killed, authorities said. The medical examiner’s office has not released details. A 31-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the body and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg.</p> <p id="Wi15hS">Before dawn Thursday, a woman was killed after struggling over a weapon in a home in West Garfield Park. About 1:30 a.m., 34-year-old Lisheka Haggard was with a male inside a home in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street when one of them pulled out a gun, authorities said. The weapon discharged as the two fought over it, police said. Haggard was hit in the head and was pronounced on the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide.</p> <p id="Typh82">Additionally, <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/5-wounded-in-woodlawn-shooting" target="_blank">five people were injured in a single shooting</a></strong> shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and arrived to find multiple people wounded.</p> <p id="NKwQ5z">An 18-year-old woman who was struck in the chest and arm was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. An 18-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. Both of their conditions were stabilized. A 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.</p> <p id="pwVQFD">A 20-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and took herself to Stroger Hospital, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with attempted murder, sex assault in attack on teen girl in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 11:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl 41 times after he sexually assaulted her in a wooded area on the Far South Side last month.</p><p>Isaiha Nevitt, 19, turned himself in to police on July 3. His parents accompanied him to the station, a police source told the Chicago Sun-Times.</p><p>The Cook County state’s attorney’s office on Friday approved charges of attempted murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Nevitt, who has no prior arrest history, is expected to appear in central bond court Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-charged-with-involuntary-manslaughter-in-sisters-death" title="Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in sister's death" data-articleId="416595233" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcus Williford | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in sister's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 26-year-old man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after his sister was shot to death while he allegedly tried to wrestle his gun away from her on the Fourth of July, Cook County prosecutors said.</p><p>Marcus Williford, who has a valid license to carry a concealed firearm, found his sister, 34-year-old Lisheka Haggard, holding his gun shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at their mother's home in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Avenue, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.</p><p>Williford told officers who responded to the call that his sister was drunk and he was trying to help her by taking the gun away, prosecutors said. During the alleged struggle over the gun, the weapon fired, fatally striking Haggard in her left cheek below her eye.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police" title="1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police" data-articleId="416539501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/1_killed__1_wounded_in_West_Side_shootin_0_7480346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/1_killed__1_wounded_in_West_Side_shootin_0_7480346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/1_killed__1_wounded_in_West_Side_shootin_0_7480346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/1_killed__1_wounded_in_West_Side_shootin_0_7480346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/1_killed__1_wounded_in_West_Side_shootin_0_7480346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.</p><p>They were standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue at 7 p.m. when two males approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police. The shooters left in a gray car.</p><p>One man, 40, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/west%20side%20shooting_1562379707572.jpg_7480352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting_1562379707572.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-steals-wallets-purses-from-unlocked-homes-in-gurnee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/suspect_1562378666386_7480230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suspect_1562378666386.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. (Photo by Keller Police Department)" title="police guard ice cream_1562372440187.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/megan-rapinoe-says-not-many-if-any-us-women-s-soccer-players-would-attend-white-house" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/29/rapinoe%20cropped_1561811066690.jpg_7456386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNST&#x20;Co-captain&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;accepted&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Alexandria&#x20;Ocasio-Cortez&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;invite&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;after&#x20;Team&#x20;USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;victory&#x20;Friday&#x20;over&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe says ‘not many, if any' US women's soccer players would attend White House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-charged-with-involuntary-manslaughter-in-sisters-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Marcus_Williford__26-240x300_1562422024531_7482437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcus&#x20;Williford&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in sister's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/life-threatening-waves-flooding-expected-along-lake-weather-service-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/1_1562414858803_7482304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/1_1562414858803_7482304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/1_1562414858803_7482304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/1_1562414858803_7482304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/1_1562414858803_7482304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Life-threatening waves, flooding expected along lake, weather service says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-14-missing-from-chicago-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Samya-Frazier2-276x300_1562412189885_7482301_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Samya-Frazier2-276x300_1562412189885_7482301_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Samya-Frazier2-276x300_1562412189885_7482301_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Samya-Frazier2-276x300_1562412189885_7482301_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/Samya-Frazier2-276x300_1562412189885_7482301_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 14, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/71-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-ridgecrest-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1154011613_1562400357872_7482141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1154011613_1562400357872_7482141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1154011613_1562400357872_7482141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1154011613_1562400357872_7482141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1154011613_1562400357872_7482141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massive&#x20;earthquake&#x20;7&#x2e;1&#x20;hit&#x20;Ridgecrest&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Speed&#x20;Family&#x20;rain&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;their&#x20;apartment&#x20;and&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;street&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;massive&#x20;quake&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Irfan&#x20;Khan&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Times&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest area</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone Weather
Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings Entertainment
TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies!
About Us
News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us Live
Video
Contests
FOX On Demand
CW50 Chicago FOX 32 News App
FOX 32 Weather App 