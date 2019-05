Robbins police investigate after five people were shot May 30 in the 14000 block of Grace Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Robbins police investigate after five people were shot May 30 in the 14000 block of Grace Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

- Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in south suburban Robbins.

A vehicle drove up to a gathering of people and someone inside opened fire at the group about 10:50 p.m. in the 14000 block of Grace Avenue in Robbins, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokesman Samuel Randall.

Five men were struck by gunfire, Randall said. A 32-year-old from Sauk Village and a 30-year-old from Harvey were taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 23-year-old Robbins man was also taken to Christ, while a 29-year-old Harvey man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and a 25-year-old Chicago man was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, Randall said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Robbins police.