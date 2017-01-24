< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5 shot — 1 fatally — Thursday in Chicago
Posted Jun 28 2019 06:59AM CDT https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415224972" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - At least five people were shot Thursday within city limits, including a 17-year-old boy killed in Rogers Park on the North Side.</p><p>Quintin Brown was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue when someone walked up and fired at him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.</p><p>The teen was hit in the torso and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.</p><p>The day's latest non-fatal shooting left a man wounded in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.</p><p>The 18-year-old was walking in the 13100 block of South Ellis Avenue about 11:54 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm in good condition.</p><p>The man didn't see who shot him or where the gunfire came from, police said.</p><p>A little over an hour earlier, a man was shot at a traffic light in Uptown.</p><p>The 28-year-old was at a red light about 10:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Foster Avenue when someone in a black Ford SUV pulled alongside him and opened fire, police said.</p><p>The man was struck in the neck, and his passenger took him to Weiss Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.</p><p>In the morning hours, a man was wounded in West Rogers Park on the North Side during an armed robbery.</p><p>About 9:13 a.m., the 33-year-old was approached by someone with a handgun who announced a robbery in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, police said. They were involved in a struggle after the man handed over some items.</p><p>The man was struck in the hand by gunfire during the fight, police said. His condition was stabilized at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.</p><p>The day's earliest shooting was sparked by a dispute over a lawn mower in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>Just before 9 a.m., a 30-year-old man was arguing with a man thought to be 27 or 28 outside in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to police.</p><p>During the argument, the younger man ran into a nearby house and came out with a gun, police said. He shot the older man in the abdomen before running off.</p><p>The 30-year-old's condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.</p><p>The suspected shooter was described as a clean-shaven, 5-foot-3, 150-pound man with a medium complexion and a fade haircut, police said. More Crime Stories Kelly's lawyers ask judge to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit" data-articleId="415220639" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly's lawyers ask judge to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R. Kelly's lawyers want a Chicago judge to toss a 2019 lawsuit alleging the singer sexually abused a minor a little over 20 years ago.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times reports their motion to dismiss was filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court. </p><p>The lawsuit says the abuse occurred in 1998. Kelly's attorneys say she had until 2002 to sue. But state law can extend deadlines to file in cases where the accuser becomes aware of the abuse later. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-suspected-of-shooting-illinois-deputy-appears-in-court-1" title="Man suspected of shooting Illinois deputy appears in court" data-articleId="415161324" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/nathan-woodring_1561682887012_7452349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/nathan-woodring_1561682887012_7452349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/nathan-woodring_1561682887012_7452349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/nathan-woodring_1561682887012_7452349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/nathan-woodring_1561682887012_7452349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man suspected of shooting Illinois deputy appears in court</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.</p><p>Forty-two-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon appeared Thursday in Fulton County Circuit Court.</p><p>He's accused of killing 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after Chisum responded Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon in rural western Illinois. Woodring was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 18 hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-hitting-girlfriends-mom-with-car-police" title="Man charged with attempted murder after hitting girlfriend's mom with car: police" data-articleId="415111296" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/Screen-Shot-2019-06-27-at-11.55.19-AM_1561667948940_7451473_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/Screen-Shot-2019-06-27-at-11.55.19-AM_1561667948940_7451473_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/Screen-Shot-2019-06-27-at-11.55.19-AM_1561667948940_7451473_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/Screen-Shot-2019-06-27-at-11.55.19-AM_1561667948940_7451473_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/Screen-Shot-2019-06-27-at-11.55.19-AM_1561667948940_7451473_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with attempted murder after hitting girlfriend's mom with car: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Aurora man is accused of hitting his girlfriend’s mom with a car after an argument outside a home in the western suburb.</p><p>Jordi Nieto, 20, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery, according to Aurora police.</p><p>About 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street for reports of a disturbance, police said. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are shown in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Kelly's lawyers ask judge to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/that-little-girl-was-me-kamala-harris-calls-out-joe-biden-on-race-record-during-democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x20;and&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x20;&#x28;D-CA&#x29;&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;debate&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘That little girl was me': Kamala Harris calls out Joe Biden on race record during Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-rodent-control-teams-added-to-fight-chicago-s-rat-population" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/rat-rodent_1561691496994_7452902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/rat-rodent_1561691496994_7452902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/rat-rodent_1561691496994_7452902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/rat-rodent_1561691496994_7452902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/rat-rodent_1561691496994_7452902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New rodent control teams added to fight Chicago's rat population</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/suspect-arrested-in-fatal-shooting-of-racine-officer-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/john%20hetland_1561685155661.jpg_7452393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/john%20hetland_1561685155661.jpg_7452393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/john%20hetland_1561685155661.jpg_7452393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/john%20hetland_1561685155661.jpg_7452393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/john%20hetland_1561685155661.jpg_7452393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Racine officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-dead-after-incident-involving-police-in-waukegan-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/AVION%20COTTON_1561689300215.jpg_7452856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/AVION%20COTTON_1561689300215.jpg_7452856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/AVION%20COTTON_1561689300215.jpg_7452856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/AVION%20COTTON_1561689300215.jpg_7452856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/AVION%20COTTON_1561689300215.jpg_7452856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man dies after eating 'white substance' while running from cops in Waukegan, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 