- At least five people were shot Thursday within city limits, including a 17-year-old boy killed in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Quintin Brown was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue when someone walked up and fired at him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The teen was hit in the torso and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The day's latest non-fatal shooting left a man wounded in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old was walking in the 13100 block of South Ellis Avenue about 11:54 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm in good condition.

The man didn't see who shot him or where the gunfire came from, police said.

A little over an hour earlier, a man was shot at a traffic light in Uptown.

The 28-year-old was at a red light about 10:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Foster Avenue when someone in a black Ford SUV pulled alongside him and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the neck, and his passenger took him to Weiss Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

In the morning hours, a man was wounded in West Rogers Park on the North Side during an armed robbery.

About 9:13 a.m., the 33-year-old was approached by someone with a handgun who announced a robbery in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, police said. They were involved in a struggle after the man handed over some items.

The man was struck in the hand by gunfire during the fight, police said. His condition was stabilized at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The day's earliest shooting was sparked by a dispute over a lawn mower in Austin on the West Side.

Just before 9 a.m., a 30-year-old man was arguing with a man thought to be 27 or 28 outside in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to police.

During the argument, the younger man ran into a nearby house and came out with a gun, police said. He shot the older man in the abdomen before running off.

The 30-year-old's condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The suspected shooter was described as a clean-shaven, 5-foot-3, 150-pound man with a medium complexion and a fade haircut, police said. He was wearing a gray polo and blue jeans.

Gun violence Wednesday killed one person and wounded six others, including an off-duty Chicago police officer.