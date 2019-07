- Five people were wounded Saturday when someone in a vehicle opened fire in Gresham on the South Side.

They were gathered on the sidewalk about 2:58 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gray sedan drove up, Chicago police said. Someone in the vehicle unleashed gunfire, striking the group, before driving off north on Loomis.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, and another man, 31, was hit in the back and chest, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center: a 27-year-old man struck in the leg and a 29-year-old woman hit in the hip, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

A 37-year-old man who was grazed in the wrist refused medical treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.