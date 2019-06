Multiple people were shot Saturday while gathering outside in the Near West Side.

About 2:32 a.m., five people were on the street in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. All five took themselves to area hospitals.

A 22-year-old woman went to the University of Illinois Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Four others went to Stroger Hospital, police said. Two 28-year-old men shot in the leg and back and a 54-year-old man hit in the back had their conditions stabilized. A 49-year-old woman who was shot in the chin is in serious condition.

Witnesses and the five shot didn't see who shot them or know where the rounds came from, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.