Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5678_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5678"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 5 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:12AM CDT src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416398208-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148_7477916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416398208-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105_7477914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416398208-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416398208-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="67th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">67th</span> Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148_7477916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="67th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">67th</span> Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105_7477914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="67th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">67th</span> Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148_7477916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105_7477914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/5-wounded-in-woodlawn-shooting" data-title="5 wounded in Woodlawn shooting" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/5-wounded-in-woodlawn-shooting" addthis:title="5 wounded in Woodlawn shooting" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/crime/5-wounded-in-woodlawn-shooting";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416398208" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Five people were wounded by gunfire Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side.</p><p>Officers responded to calls of shots fired about 2:08 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 67th Street and found five people with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.</p><p>An 18-year-old woman who was struck in the chest and arm was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another 18-year-old was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. Both of their conditions were stabilized.</p><p>A 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.</p><p>A 20-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and took herself to Stroger Hospital, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. 2 Chicago men accused of burglarizing Itasca home
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:59AM CDT

Two Chicago men who police say belong to an organized crime group are facing charges after allegedly burglarizing a home in northwest suburban Itasca.

David B. Nicholas, 33, is charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of theft, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office.

Frank S. Ely, 27, is charged with the same offenses, the sheriff's office said. 3 stabbed, 14 trampled at Navy Pier after Fourth of July fireworks: officials
Posted Jul 04 2019 10:56PM CDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 05:56AM CDT

Three people, including two teens, were stabbed and more than a dozen others injured in a subsequent stampede at Navy Pier following the Fourth of July fireworks display.

A fight broke out between a group of males about 10:10 p.m. after gang signs were flashed, Chicago police said. The trio was stabbed during the fight.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the armpit and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, police said. Another boy, 14, was stabbed in the arm, rib and taken to the same hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized. The trio was stabbed during the fight.</p><p>A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the armpit and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, police said. Another boy, 14, was stabbed in the arm, rib and taken to the same hospital. 16 shot, 2 fatally in Fourth of July gun violence across Chicago
Posted Jul 04 2019 07:56PM CDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:28AM CDT

At least two people were killed and 14 others wounded in Independence Day gun violence across Chicago.

A single shooting killed one man and wounded three others in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing outside about 11:30 a.m. near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue when a someone inside a car drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16 shot, 2 fatally in Fourth of July gun violence across Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least two people were killed and 14 others wounded in Independence Day gun violence across Chicago.</p><p>A single shooting killed one man and wounded three others in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p><p>They were standing outside about 11:30 a.m. near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue when a someone inside a car drove by and fired shots, Chicago police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-after-burning-american-flag-outside-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Jay Weirich" title="burning flag for web_1562325339265.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after burning American flag outside Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/4-stabbed-at-navy-pier-after-fourth-of-july-fireworks-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/navy%20pier%20fireworks%20stabbing_1562302722054.jpg_7477665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Paramedics respond to reports of multiple people stabbed after a Fourth of July fireworks display at Navy Pier. | Sun-Times Wire" title="navy pier fireworks stabbing_1562302722054.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 stabbed, 14 trampled at Navy Pier after Fourth of July fireworks: officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/tens-of-thousands-celebrate-independence-day-in-downtown-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY%20fireworks_1562294381635.jpg_7477639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo: GETTY" title="GETTY fireworks_1562294381635.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tens of thousands celebrate Independence Day in downtown Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/us-service-member-proposes-during-forest-lake-minn-parade"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/forest-lake-proposal_1562278087861_7476879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo: Kate Ash" title="forest-lake-proposal_1562278087861-409162.jpg"/> <span id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-governor-seeks-agriculture-disaster-declaration-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Banner%20Getty%20Corn%20Harvest_1557964042299.jpg_7270189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Banner%20Getty%20Corn%20Harvest_1557964042299.jpg_7270189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Banner%20Getty%20Corn%20Harvest_1557964042299.jpg_7270189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Banner%20Getty%20Corn%20Harvest_1557964042299.jpg_7270189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Banner%20Getty%20Corn%20Harvest_1557964042299.jpg_7270189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Farmers&#x20;harvest&#x20;corn&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;Iowa&#x20;farm&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;October&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Illinois governor seeks agriculture disaster declaration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-after-burning-american-flag-outside-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;and&#x20;video&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jay&#x20;Weirich" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested after burning American flag outside Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/66-magnitude-quake-rattles-southern-california-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/5-wounded-in-woodlawn-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;where&#x20;5&#x20;people&#x20;where&#x20;shot&#x20;July&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;1600&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;East&#x20;67th&#x20;Street&#x2e;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Jackson&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 wounded in Woodlawn shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fedex-can-now-get-you-a-passport-in-just-24-hours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/passport%20for%20web%20NEW_1562319354138.png_7477752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FedEx can now get you a passport in just 24-hours</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 