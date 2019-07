Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

- Five people were wounded by gunfire Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired about 2:08 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 67th Street and found five people with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old woman who was struck in the chest and arm was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another 18-year-old was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

A 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and took herself to Stroger Hospital, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Both were in good conditions.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.