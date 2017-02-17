< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419966247" data-article-version="1.0">6 shot, 1 killed in Tuesday gun violence</h1>
</header> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:24AM CDT</span></p>
</div> The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed his death but has not identified him.</p><p>Minutes later, a 13-year-old boy shot a 17-year-old boy in Austin.</p><p>He was arguing with the 17-year-old about 2:30 p.m. inside a home in the 200 block of North Mason Avenue when he pulled out a handgun and shot the older boy in the right leg, according to police.</p><p>The 13-year-old ran away after the shooting but investigators found a weapon at the scene, police said. The 17-year-old was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.</p><p>Earlier in the afternoon, another 17-year-old was wounded in Brighton Park on the South Side.</p><p>He was walking about 1:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 42nd Street when a male fired shots from a vehicle, police said. The boy was hit in the leg and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.</p><p>The day's latest shooting happened in Back of the Yards on the South Side, where a 31-year-old man was wounded.</p><p>He was in a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Morgan Street when he was shot, police said. Witnesses told police there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.</p><p>He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.</p><p>A few minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>He was walking about 9:23 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Walton Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.</p><p>The man was struck in the side, and his condition was stabilized at Loyola University Medical Center, police said.</p><p>The first reported shooting of the day hurt a 30-year-old man in Grand Crossing on the South Side.</p><p>He was sitting on a porch about 12:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Crime Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man tries to abduct child mowing lawn in suburbs, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man tried to abduct a child mowing a lawn Wednesday in west suburban Wheaton.</p><p>The boy was mowing the front lawn of his home about 11:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Pierce Avenue when a man pulled up in a black SUV and approached him, Wheaton police said in a statement.</p><p>The man asked the boy to mow his own lawn and invited him in his vehicle, police said. The man left alone after the boy said a parent would have to drive him, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/woman-guilty-in-murder-of-congressman-danny-davis-grandson" title="Woman guilty in murder of Congressman Danny Davis' grandson" data-articleId="420114255" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/3131_1564016769194_7546525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dijae Banks | Cook County Department of Corrections" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman guilty in murder of Congressman Danny Davis' grandson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cook County jurors Wednesday found a 20-year-old woman guilty of the 2017 murder of the teenage grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.</p><p>The jury of three women and nine men deliberated for less than two hours before reaching a verdict on murder and home invasion charges against Dijae Banks, who was 17 when she was arrested two years ago for the murder of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.</p><p>Javon was shot inside his Englewood apartment when he tried to break up a fight that began when Banks arrived at the house and demanded the return of a pair of Air Jordan sneakers she had swapped for a pair of pants with Javon's 14-year-old brother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-wanted-for-questioning-in-attack-on-depaul-graduate-in-chicago" title="Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago" data-articleId="420075330" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_wanted_for_questioning_in_attack_on__0_7546719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police have released video of a man wanted for questioning in a Lincoln Park attack that critically wounded a DePaul graduate with slashes to her face and throat." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wanted for questioning in attack on DePaul graduate in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 09:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have released video of a man wanted for questioning in a Lincoln Park attack that critically wounded a DePaul graduate with slashes to her face and throat.</p><p>The man is currently a suspect in West Town vehicle theft case, but has “similar demographics” to a suspect in the sexually motivated Lincoln Park assault and attempted abduction, Chicago police said.</p><p>In the July 18 attack, a 22-year-old woman was walking home when someone attacked her and slashed her face and throat, police said. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/historic-chicago-fireboat-restored-back-home-after-30-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321312321_1564022804520_7546780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="321312321_1564022804520.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historic Chicago fireboat restored, back home after 30 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-delays-reopening-of-suburban-sterigenics-plant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sterigenics"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge delays reopening of suburban Sterigenics plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/massive-african-american-photo-collection-being-auctioned-by-johnson-publishing-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MLK"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive African American photo collection being auctioned by Johnson Publishing in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-year-old-boy-wounded-in-gary-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gary shooting 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4-year-old boy wounded in Gary shooting</h3> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-delays-reopening-of-suburban-sterigenics-plant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judge delays reopening of suburban Sterigenics plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/massive-african-american-photo-collection-being-auctioned-by-johnson-publishing-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Massive African American photo collection being auctioned by Johnson Publishing in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-year-old-boy-wounded-in-gary-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4-year-old boy wounded in Gary shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/find-dat-big-boi-24k-pledge-to-storm-loch-ness-the-day-after-viral-area-51-raid-is-scheduled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;pictures&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;1934&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;surgeon&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;photographs&#x2c;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;showing&#x20;Nessie&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;was&#x20;later&#x20;exposed&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;hoax&#x20;by&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;participants&#x2e;&#x20;References&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;monster&#x20;in&#x20;Loch&#x20;Ness&#x20;date&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;565&#x20;AD&#x2e;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keystone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Find dat big boi': 24K pledge to storm Loch Ness the day after viral Area 51 raid is scheduled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-tries-to-abduct-child-mowing-lawn-in-suburbs-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man tries to abduct child mowing lawn in suburbs, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 