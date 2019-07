- Six people were shot — one of them fatally — Tuesday in citywide gun violence, including a man who was fatally shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was arguing with a male about 2:24 p.m. in the first block of West 107th Street when that person pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking the man in the head, Chicago police said.

The 41-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed his death but has not identified him.

Minutes later, a 13-year-old boy shot a 17-year-old boy in Austin.

He was arguing with the 17-year-old about 2:30 p.m. inside a home in the 200 block of North Mason Avenue when he pulled out a handgun and shot the older boy in the right leg, according to police.

The 13-year-old ran away after the shooting but investigators found a weapon at the scene, police said. The 17-year-old was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, another 17-year-old was wounded in Brighton Park on the South Side.

He was walking about 1:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 42nd Street when a male fired shots from a vehicle, police said. The boy was hit in the leg and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The day's latest shooting happened in Back of the Yards on the South Side, where a 31-year-old man was wounded.

He was in a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Morgan Street when he was shot, police said. Witnesses told police there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A few minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking about 9:23 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Walton Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

The man was struck in the side, and his condition was stabilized at Loyola University Medical Center, police said.

The first reported shooting of the day hurt a 30-year-old man in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was sitting on a porch about 12:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. The man was shot in the left side of his chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

On Monday, 10 people were shot and one killed in Chicago.