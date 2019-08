- Six people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago, including two men who were critically injured in Douglas on the South Side.

The pair, 39 and 20, were standing on a sidewalk about 9:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street when two other men walked up to them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, also in critical condition.

The day's latest incident happened in Garfield Park, where an 18-year-old man was shot.

About 11:45 p.m., the man was in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was treated and released.

The man refused to discuss details of the incident with detectives, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a 43-year-old man was shot Monday in Austin on the West Side.

The man was walking about 9:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the left hand, police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A 30-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man was on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said.

He was able to take himself to Norwegian American Hospital but was later taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened in Englewood on the South Side.

A 27-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk about 1:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen, hip and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Monday's shootings follow a violent weekend in which 48 people were shot and eight killedin gun violence across the city.