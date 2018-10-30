6 wounded in Monday shootings

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - At least six people were wounded by gunfire on Monday in Chicago, following a period of heightened gun violence over Halloween weekend.

From about 4:15 a.m. to 11:35 p.m., five shootings were reported — all nonfatal.

The most recent gun violence happened late Monday in the Near West Side neighborhood.

At 11:35 p.m., a 35-year-old man was on a street corner in the 2700 block of West Gladys when someone shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said he declined to provide details on the shooting.

A man was also seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 8:10 p.m., the 22-year-old was leaving a store in the 3500 block of West 30th Street when another male walked up, shouted a gang slogan and shot him in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 19 and 24, were traveling in a southbound vehicle at 6:06 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Hermitage when shots were fired from a red vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction, police said.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and mouth, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The older man was shot in the jaw and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

During the afternoon, a teenage man was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:20 p.m., someone shot the 18-year-old in the back in the 7200 block of South Perry, according to Chicago police.

He brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The inbound Dan Ryan was shut down during rush hour Monday after a man was wounded in a shooting on the expressway early Monday at 87th Street.

A vehicle that the 27-year-old was inside was struck by gunfire shortly before 4:15 a.m. in the northbound express lanes of I-94 near Marquette Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The 27-year-old was shot multiple times in his legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stabilized condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Curtis Hudson.

Two others, a 54-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were cut by glass and were taken to the same hospital, Hudson said.

Officers shut down the expressway between the 71st and 87th street ramps for an investigation, according to state police.

A lone van with several bullet holes and shattered windows sat surrounded by squad cars and two tow trucks near Marquette Road.

All lanes were reopened by 6:55 a.m., according to state police.

On Sunday, 23 people were wounded and three others were killed in citywide shootings.