A blurred image of the graffiti that was spray painted on The Bean Tuesday morning in Millennium Park.

- Seven people have been charged with vandalizing "The Bean" and walls inside The Cancer Survivors' Garden Monday at Millennium and Maggie Daley Parks.

Tino Guzman and Rey Ortega, both 20 years old, each face a felony charge of criminal damage to government property and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing on state land, according to Chicago police.

Angel Diaz, Robert Rickard and Guadalupe Carrillo, all 20 years old, and Chasity Guzman, 21, were charged with the misdemeanor count of trespassing on state land, police said. A 17-year-old boy who was also with them was cited for being in a public park after hours.

The group were arrested just before midnight Tuesday after park security allegedly saw them spray painting the "The Bean," formally known as "Cloud Gate," the Cancer Survivors' Garden and other park structures such as benches and trash cans, police said. The words "35th Crew" could be seen in white paint on "The Bean's" surface Tuesday morning, leading Mayor Lori Lightfoot to express "outrage" at the situation, saying she will "follow what happens with the prosecution of these individuals very closely."

Guzman and Ortega were identified by security as the primary people responsible for the vandalism and are due in bond court Thursday, police said.

The four other adults are due in misdemeanor court July 29.