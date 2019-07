- Seven people were shot Wednesday in incidents of gun violence across Chicago, including a man who was killed near the 69th Street Red Line station in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The 37-year-old was outside on the phone about 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooter got in a vehicle and drove westbound on 69th Street.

The man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on his death.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the afternoon, three people were shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Three men were standing on the sidewalk at 2:25 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a black Chevrolet Impala drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

A 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 22-year-old was shot in the right arm but refused transport to a hospital.

The third man, 18, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The Impala continued south on Lawndale after the shooting, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

About 12 hours before that, a woman was also wounded in a drive-by in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The woman was standing with a group of people about 2:35 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when someone in a passing blue minivan began firing shots at them, police said.

The woman was struck in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

In Wednesday's first shooting, two women were wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

The women, 30 and 38, were walking towards a residence about 12:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when they were shot by an unknown man who was on foot, police said.

The 30-year-old was struck in the torso and the 38-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen, police said. The 30-year-old was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn while the 38-year-old was able to take herself to the same hospital.

Both their conditions were stabilized, police said.

It is unclear if the pair were the intended targets of the shooting as there were a group of people on the porch of a residence near where they were shot, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and five more wounded in citywide shootings.