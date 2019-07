- Seven people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, including a man who was found shot in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street and found the 29-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said. The man's condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was wounded in Garfield Park.

He was walking about 9:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Warren Boulevard when two males approached him on foot and opened fire, police said. The man was hit in the leg and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot while riding his bike in Englewood.

He was southbound about 8:35 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue when a male displayed a handgun and fired shots in his direction, police said. The man was struck in the hand, and he took himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Minutes before, a 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Fifth City.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and buttocks, police said. His friend took him to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Almost an hour earlier, a 19-year-old man was injured in Gresham when two people exchanged gunfire.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:38 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Carpenter Street when a male on a bicycle and someone in a vehicle fired shots at each other, police said.

The man was struck in the lower leg, and his condition was stabilized at Saint Bernard Hospital, police said.

A 21-year-old man was wounded in The Back of the Yards.

He was standing outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Elizabeth Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was struck in the forearm and took himself to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The day's earliest shooting wounded a man who was arguing with someone in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 3:22 p.m., he was in a vehicle arguing with someone in the first block of South Pulaski Road, police said. The person he was arguing with displayed a handgun and opened fire, striking the man in the face.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The person who shot him fled from the vehicle.

One person was killed and another wounded Monday in the day's single reported shooting.